Robert Pattinson has had a picturesque film career, and we all know him for his many notable works. Since his debut, the actor has worked in various genres and film franchises, bringing distinct characters to life. From playing Cedric Diggory to Batman, he has come a long way. However, there was a time when he wanted to quit acting as he m*sterbated in front of the camera, and everybody saw his org*sm face.

Pattinson began his career with an uncredited role in the 2004 drama Vanity Fair. He then bagged the role of Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, with which he found immense fame. He later brought Edward Cullen to life in the Twilight film franchise, leaving millions in awe of him.

He was last seen making his DCEU debut by playing Bruce Wayne in The Batman. Despite doing a lot of notable films, the actor has always said he does not practice method acting. Although he has a lot of respect for it, he says it is not for him. But, in certain situations, the actor admitted that the practice is necessary as he once had to m*sterbate on camera to bring out the real reaction to an org*sm.

Once, during his interview with HuffPost, Robert Pattinson revealed that it was during filming Little Ashes that he wanted to quit acting. The Batman star said, “I once decided to quit acting; it was when I did Little Ashes. I played Salvador Dali and had to do a lot of scenes where I was naked, and I also had to m*sturbate.” He continued to narrate the incident and added, “I mean really. My org*sm face is recorded for eternity.”

The actor further noted that he had to do it as faking it does not work. He said, “So, I pleasured myself in front of the camera.”

