Rami Malek is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood and he proved it when he won the Best Actor Academy Award for the role of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. The actor in 2018 was all over the news for his work, but once he also left the Internet stunned after revealing that a drunk woman once groped him and had her hands all over his posterior. Scroll down to know the details.

Rami Malek, on the work front, was recently seen in a guest appearance in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The film starring Cillian Murphy in the lead has surpassed a whopping $600 million at the global box-office.

Speaking of Rami Malek facing an embarrassing situation, as per The Independent, the actor in an interview, revealed that he was groped by a drunk woman when he was minding his own business. He added, the woman “had her hands all over my bu*t.” Reacting to this, the actor asked the woman, “Can you not?” The actor then shed light on how fame might have changed other people’s perception of him saying, “But when you sit down and talk to me, there’s nothing that’s mystifying. I’m not fu**ing covered in gold.”

Another awkward moment happened with Rami Malek when he appeared as a guest on Jimmy Fallon’s show to promote his movie Bohemian Rhapsody. There came a moment when while interacting, Jimmy Fallon reacted poorly after Rami’s hand touched his hand.

The Internet at the time mocked Jimmy Fallon as they believed that he made a weird face when Rami’s hand touched his hand. If this was not enough, Rami also made headlines for an awkward moment with Nicole Kidman at the Golden Globes.

It all started when Rami Malek thought a quick onstage greeting wouldn’t be a problem but the actress left the stage without noticing him leaving him behind alone in an awkward situation. He later joked that the moment will haunt him for life.

