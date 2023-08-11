Henry Cavill needs no introduction. The British actor has made millions of people fall in love with his craft of acting by taking up various roles across many genres. He has indeed nailed his role as DC’s Superman, and we cannot get enough of it. However, the actor did not think he was worthy of taking up the role as he thought he looked like “sh*t” in the Kal-El costume and blew his audition.

Cavill began his acting career in 2001 with the movie Laguna but found fame later.

In the early 2010s, Henry Cavill was announced the new Superman for Zack Snyder’s 2013 film Man Of Steel. There was a massive buzz around the actor’s performance in the movie, and he did justice to the role. However, Henry Cavill was not happy about the way he looked during his audition to play the Kryptonian hero.

In 2011, during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed how he blew his audition for the role as he felt he was not in shape to play the superhero. Ahead of his casting, the Witcher star played a common man alongside Bruce Willis in The Cold Light of Day and had to shed off his muscles and abs. Therefore, when he put on the Super-suit, he thought he was not ready for it. He said, “All I could think was: Oh, god. They’re going to look at me and go ‘He’s not Superman. Not a chance.’ The actor inside me was going: You’re not ready! You’re not ready!” However, Snyder saw something else in the actor and was sure he would make a great Superman.

When the actor opened up, slipping into Christopher Reeve’s suit on The Graham Norton Show, he revealed that he still thought he did not look good. He was shown a picture from the audition to which he said, “It looks like sh*t.”

You do realize this is what Henry Cavill looked like at his Superman audition right? pic.twitter.com/ZdETy8RUsR — Rob Emmer- The Boba Fett of Impractical Jokers (@TheRealFatCrow) June 28, 2023

