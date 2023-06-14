Rumer Willis has shown off her “mom bod” two months after giving birth.

The first-time mother, 34, who is the eldest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, shared a snap of her postpartum belly with fans after she confirmed she and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, 28, had welcomed their baby girl in April.

Referring to the clothes brand she was wearing, Rumer captioned the snap: “Mom bod feeling so cosy in my @bleusalt.”

Rumer confirmed she had given birth by posting a photo of her newborn on Instagram, captioning it: “Louetta Isley Thomas Willis. You are pure magic. Born at home on Tuesday April 18th. You are more than we ever dreamed of.”

Rumer had shown off her baby bump in December 2022, four weeks after she and Derek had gone Instagram official with their relationship.

Her dad Bruce, 68, who is suffering dementia, and his wife Emma Heming Willis, 44, shared their excitement about the upcoming arrival, with Emma posting online: “Baby news is happy news!!! Congratulations @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas We are elated over here!”

Rumer has revealed she broke her own water while in labour at the instruction of her doula.

She said on the ‘Informed Pregnancy Podcast’ it was a “crazy” experience reaching her “finger up there” during her birth.

Rumer added: “(I) could totally feel this little bag… like a water balloon but with a bit tougher skin.

“There’s a photo of me, and I just have this look of shock and surprise on my face because it’s a different sensation when the water bag is pushing against your cervix to when the baby’s head is.”

Rumer added Derek “caught” their baby girl when she came out during the “unmedicated” home birth, saying: “It was the wildest thing. She had a cord wrapped around her neck, but it was also wrapped around her body in, like, almost, like, a prom sash.”

