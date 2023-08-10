Pamela Anderson may be in her late 50s today, but the Canadian-American actress-model was once regarded as one of the biggest s*x symbols in Hollywood. From featuring on several Playboy magazine covers to playing CJ Parker on Baywatch, Pam kept temperatures soaring during that period. In fact, did you know she was the last n*de actress/model to feature on the cover of a Playboy magazine?

You read that right. Anderson – who has two sons, was the last actress/model to pose on a Playboy print magazine cover n*ked. The mag – in October 2015, had announced that it would stop publishing images of fully n*de women in its print issues – thought they’ll still appear online. Read on to know her experience doing the shoot and the fun she had.

In an old conversation with Entertainment Tonight (via HuffPost), Pamela Anderson opened up about her excitement of being the lucky model chosen to appear on Playboy magazine’s final n*de issue cover. Recalling getting the call to make history, the former ‘Baywatch’ star told ET’s Carly Steel, “I got a call from [Hugh Hefner’s] attorney who said, ‘We don’t want anybody else. There’s nobody else, could you do the last cover of Playboy?’”

Sharing her excitement on being given the opportunity, Pamela Anderson continued, “I was like, ‘What? Are you serious?’ But then I thought that’s probably a good thing. It’s hard to compete with the Internet. And the girl next door doesn’t exist anymore. She’s taking selfies down her shirt. There’s no mystery over there anymore. It doesn’t have that same charm and innocence that it used to.”

Recalling the actual Playboy magazine shoot, Pamela revealed that famed photographer Ellen von Unwerth made sure to have fun on set. She said, “I took off all my clothes, and I rolled down the hill as fast as I can. I was just screaming, and hair and b**bs were flying, and shoes were going everywhere.”

In the same conversation, Pamela Anderson also recalled her sons’ reaction to her being offered the chance to feature on Playboy magazine’s final n*de issue cover. She said, “I said, ‘Hef just called, he wants me to do the last cover of Playboy,’ and he [Brandon, then-19] goes, ‘Mom you’ve got to do it. We’re older, we’re not embarrassed anymore of you. You know, we think you’re great.’” She continued, “He was so excited. He may have high-fived me!” As for the then-17-year-old Dylan, Anderson simply recalled him saying, “Mom, you know you’ve done it all.”

Have you seen Pamela Anderson’s Playboy magazine covers?

