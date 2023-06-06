Pamela Anderson has always wanted to feel “s*xy”.

The 55-year-old actress became a global s*x symbol in the 90s, and Pamela has always wanted to be in control of her own image.

The former ‘Baywatch’ star – who previously modelled for Playboy magazine – said at The Business of Beauty Global Forum: “I wanted to be in charge of my own s*xuality and sensuality. I didn’t want other people to be in charge of that for me.”

Pamela Anderson recalled her time at the Playboy mansion, and explained that she observed how the other women carried themselves.

She said: “When it comes to beauty, I pretty much grew up at the Playboy mansion. I was surrounded by every kind of beautiful woman you could think of.

“I wanted to be s*xy too. I found that was powerful and interesting.”

Pamela Anderson released her own Netflix documentary, called ‘Pamela, a Love Story’, earlier this year.

Pamela Anderson previously explained that her ambition behind the project was to take “control of the narrative for the first time”.

In a trailer for the documentary, Pamela also acknowledged that she’s been partially responsible for some of the negativity in her life.

The actress – who joined the ‘Baywatch‘ cast in 1992 – confessed to putting herself in “crazy situations” at times.

She said: “I didn’t feel like I had a lot of respect. I had to make a career out of the pieces left, but I’m not the damsel in distress. I put myself in crazy situations and survived them.”

