Johnny Depp fans were left heartbroken when his band, Hollywood Vampires, abruptly cancelled their highly anticipated concert in Slovakia, attributing it to illness. Fans shared their “get well soon” messages on social media. This marked the fourth time the band had called off a show, prompting debates about the legitimacy of Depp’s reported “illness.”

However, the cancellation raised suspicions among concert-goers after photos emerged purportedly showing Depp indulging in drinks an hour before the concert.

Advertisement

A Twitter user named @cocainecross shared a photo on the micro-blogging website depicting Depp holding a red paper cup. The user alleged that the concert was cancelled due to the actor’s drinking habits. The tweet also mentioned that Depp might have passed out before the much-awaited performance. Some felt the same, but Depp fans didn’t leave any stone unturned to give a befitting reply to those who believed that the actor is sober.

Advertisement

Trending

One of the social media users wrote, “So you say Johnny Depp “couldn’t even leave the hotel,” but you use a picture of him, supposedly taken just “an hour before cancelling…” the supposed proof that he was “drinking” is that he was just holding a red plastic cup… and your source is an Amber Heard simp?!” Another user tweeted, “You mean red cups are just used for liquor? What??!! I use them to drink water, ice tea & soda!” Another social media user noted, “It’s funny how people see what they want to see… You have no idea what is in that cup. If I allowed my opinions to affect my perspectives, I might say you hate men. Especially the famous ones…”

Check out the tweet

So you say Johnny Depp “couldn’t even leave the hotel”, but you use a picture of him, supposedly taken just “an hour before cancelling…”, the supposed proof that he was “drinking” is that he was just holding a red plastic cup… and your source is an Amber Heard simp?! 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/WsQEZSGU7f — Arwen sparrow 🏴‍☠️ (@An_elf_pirate) July 21, 2023

You mean red cups are just used for liquor? What??!! I use them to drink water, ice tea & soda! 😂 — It’s just me (@Itsjustforme777) July 21, 2023

It's funny how people see what they want to see…

You have no idea what is in that cup.

If I allowed my opinions to affect my perspectives, I might say you hate men.

Especially the famous ones… pic.twitter.com/akzEN4wUw4 — M'Lord_Ski (@LordM67240) July 18, 2023

Another social media user wrote, “Wow, really! You don’t know what’s in the cup and he is still using his cane due to his injured ankle. How do you even know that Johnny Depp is the reason for the cancelation? I would wait to hear from a band spokesperson before I form an opinion if I were you.”

Wow really! You don't know whats in the cup and he is still using his cane due to his injured ankle. How do you even know that Johnny is the reason for the cancelation? I would wait to hear from a band spokesperson before I form an opinion if I were you. — Sara Ford (@pinchyputo) July 20, 2023

Although no official statement was issued regarding his alleged illness, Johnny Depp had previously been spotted using a crutch to aid his mobility due to a painful ankle injury. Various sources disclosed that the performance cancellation in Slovakia was due to safety concerns arising from the venue’s incomplete construction. In an official announcement, the band expressed their disappointment with the unfortunate events and voiced their aspiration to return when the conditions permit.

The timing of the photo depicting him with a red cup raised doubts about his reported health issues, fueling skepticism among those expecting an electrifying performance. But his fans are always there for him, defending him against people who might want to tarnish his image.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Johnny Deep & Amber Heard’s Apology Video For Illegally Smuggling Her Two Dogs Received Backlash, Ricky Gervais Called It A Hostage Video, Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News