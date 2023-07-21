Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been a hot topic of discussion ever since they became a thing in Hollywood. While they are now separated after numerous controversies, they were the most talked about couple in the showbiz industry. However, back when they were in love with each other, they once posted an apology video after Heard flew to Australia with her two dogs, which was a punishable offense. The two later recorded an apology video that went viral.

Back in 2015, Amber Heard actress flew to Australia and decided to do so along with Boo and Pistol, the then couple’s Yorkshire dogs. Reportedly, she had to smuggle them to do so, and it is a crime punishable by up to ten years in prison and a fine of up to $75,000.

Mandated by an Australian court, the apology video posted by Johnny Depp and the Aquaman actress drew reactions from figures in the entertainment and political worlds. Reacting to the video, Comedian Ricky Gervais likened the clip to a hostage video. Along with Ricky, many other personalities reacted to the video.

Watch the apology video of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard below!

Ricky Gervais was one of the first to respond when the video was made public, as he took to Twitter and wrote, “The Johnny Depp apology feels like a hostage video.”

The Johnny Depp apology feels like a hostage video. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 18, 2016

Australia’s then-deputy prime minister, Barnaby Joyce, said it looks like an audition video for The Godfather. He jokingly added that the video apology made by actor Johnny Depp and his then-wife Amber Heard for breaking Australia’s quarantine laws is unlikely to win an Academy Award. “I don’t think he’ll get an Academy Award for his performance,” he said.

While it has been years, the ex-couple have moved on in their respective lives and have maintained distance. They are returning to Hollywood as they have films lined up for the release.

