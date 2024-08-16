When Johnny Depp's Ex-Wife Amber Heard Was "Banned" From Pirates Of The Caribbean 5 Set Over Couple's Constant Bickering: "They Argued All The Time"

In 2015, shortly before Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp, reports alleged she was banned from “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” set by film producers over disruptions stemming from the couple’s constant bickering.

In the months leading up to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s divorce, the gossip rags were rife with marital discord reports. In May 2015, Gold Coast Bulletin reported Johnny Depp, who was filming “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”, stormed off the Australian set to return to the United States to be with wife Amber Heard.

The publication cited a source on the production team who allegedly said, “He’s going back to the States on the first available private charter flight he can take.”

The publication had previously stated that Heard was banned from “Pirates Of The Caribbean 5 set after producers were frustrated with the couple constantly arguing which was disrupting the production. A source told the publication, “They argued all the time. That’s why Disney banned her from the set while she was here. Johnny was too distracted whenever she was around.”

Meanwhile, another source alleged, “No one liked the way she spoke to Johnny. She was rude. She wasn’t very popular at all.”

The publication alleged Johnny Depp wanted to follow Heard to the United States to save his rocky marriage. Amber Heard reportedly left with the couple’s two dogs, Boo and Pistol, who were forced out of the country after officials warned they would be euthanised as they had entered the country without undergoing proper quarantine procedures.

The outlet claimed Disney Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films were desperately trying to convince Johnny Depp to stay as his absence would cause a major setback for the film.

However, the movie publicist, Michael Singer, said the claims were manufactured, and Johnny Depp was working on schedule. A year later, Heard filed for divorce.

