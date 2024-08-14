Bennett plays the upstart Ulf the White, a commoner who somehow manages to bond with a dragon and earn a spot at Rhaenyra’s table. During a feast scene, the lowborn character’s vulgar appetite and constant demands for “more little birds” became a standout moment. But behind the scenes, the actor was in for a real-life ordeal.

“When you’re the one yelling for more birds, you gotta eat ‘em,” Bennett revealed in a behind-the-scenes clip (via The Independent). His co-star, Kieran Bew, added, “Two birds per take, mate. That’s a lot of birds.” Bennett himself admitted, “I lost count after 30. It was disgusting.” He further added, “This second season has been a desperate attempt to pump the brakes, to delay the onset of a war that will leave only a few, thinly written, survivors. It is why the leftover plot feels so desiccated; the juicy meat of literal fire and blood is being withheld.”

Despite the actor’s heroic feat of fowl consumption, the finale itself has been met with a lukewarm response. Critics slammed the episode for being more of a setup for season three than a climactic ending. The show’s focus on delaying the inevitable Targaryen showdown has left fans feeling a bit peckish for some real dragon fire and blood.

But don’t worry, bird-lovers. Production for season three kicks off in 2025, so we’ve got plenty of time to recover from the image of Tom Bennett as a human quail vacuum. Let’s hope the next season brings more fire and less fowl.

The Story of Ulf the White: From Bar Brat to Dragon Rider

Who would have thought that a loudmouth from a pub would end up riding a dragon? Ulf the White, the newest big star in House of the Dragon, used to brag about having Targaryen blood, but now he has proof.

The guy’s story sounds like it came from a magic book. Ulf was born a jerk with Valyrian blood. He was just another face in the crowd, a loud drunk whose loyalty was questionable. But Ulf jumped at the chance when Rhaenyra asked for dragonseeds. He was scared the first time he saw Silverwing, the huge dragon, but then something clicked. He formed a bond with the animal and learned how to ride a dragon.

From there, it got really crazy. In the battle with Jacaerys Velaryon, Ulf won the title of knight and even got his own piece of land. But having fame and power together can be bad. Ulf’s drive got the best of him, and he turned on the Blacks to help the Greens. What a 180!

In the end, his need for power brought him down. Ser Hobert Hightower poisoned Ulf, which led to his death. Ulf the White made his mark on Westeros, even though he may not have been important at first.

Tom Bennett Talks About the Fate of Characters Like Him in House of the Dragon

From the flat ground to the back of a dragon, Ulf’s rise has changed Westeros. Tom Bennett, who played the amazing Ulf the White in House of the Dragon, has shared some very important information about what his character’s sudden popularity means for the show.

Ulf went from being a nobody from the bad parts of King’s Landing to a hero when he claimed the dragon Silverwing. It’s a typical “poor person goes rich” story, but with a dragon-sized twist. Bennett told The Hollywood Reporter that this huge change in power changes everything for Ulf and other lowborn characters like Addam of Hull and Hugh Hammer.

Bennett said, “Dude, Ulf’s life went from zero to a hundred real quick,” he added, “He was basically living in a dumpster, and now he’s riding a freaking dragon. It’s like winning the lottery and getting superpowers at the same time.”

Not just for these characters, but for the whole show, this quick rise to power is a big deal. The writers seem to be saying, “Hey, it doesn’t matter where you come from. If you’re lucky (or maybe just really brave), you can change your destiny.” Characters like Littlefinger and Bronn in Game of Thrones have been in stories like this before. But seeing it happen with these new, rough-around-the-edges characters gives the old power battle a new spin.

What will Ulf and the other dragon seeds do next? Which will they choose: to use their new power for good or bad? Time will tell. One thing is for sure, though: things are about to get very interesting in Westeros.

You can watch House of the Dragon on Max.

