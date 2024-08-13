Following the disappointing finale of Game of Thrones, HBO gave fans a glimmer of hope with the announcement of a spin-off focusing on the fan-favorite Jon Snow. Titled Snow, the project was confirmed to be in development in 2022.

However, two years later, it was reported that HBO had decided to shelve the sequel series. Kit Harington, who portrayed Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones, has now revealed what went wrong with the project.

Kit Harington Reveals Jon Snow Sequel Was Canceled for Not Being ‘Exciting Enough’

Harington opened up about the cancellation of Snow in a recent interview with GQ. The Eternals star explained that he and HBO spent around two years developing a story for the series, but nothing exciting materialized. The actor also revealed that he ultimately backed out of the project, fearing the show might not meet expectations.

“What I can tell you is it was HBO that came to me and said, ‘Would you consider this?’ My first reaction was no. Then, I thought there could be an interesting and important story about the soldier after the war. I felt that there might be something left to say and a story left to tell in a pretty limited way,” Kit Harington said.

“We spent a couple of years back and forth developing it. And it just didn’t… nothing got us excited enough. In the end, I kind of backed out and said, ‘I think if we push this any further and keep developing it, we could end up with something that’s not good. And that’s the last thing we all want,’” the actor added.

Snow Was Supposed to Follow Jon Snow’s Life After Game of Thrones

In the GOT finale, Jon Snow was exiled from Westeros and was asked to live out the rest of his days at the Wall. The Snow spin-off would have depicted his life after the devastating events of the finale, as he grappled with the burden of killing Daenerys while staying at the Wall, a place with which he shares a long and troubled history.

In April 2024, Harington announced that he and HBO were no longer moving forward with the series. Meanwhile, his association with the network continues as he has joined the third season of the HBO drama Industry. The Game of Thrones universe also continues to expand with its prequel, House of the Dragon, which recently finished airing its second season. Another spin-off series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is set to arrive on screens in 2025.

