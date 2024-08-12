When Christopher Nolan Denied Rejecting MCU Style Post-Credit Scene For Man Of Steel After Report Quoted Him Saying “A Real Movie Wouldn’t Do That”

In 2014, a Guardian profile on acclaimed filmmaker Christopher generated quite the buzz after a particular quote from the director showed him seemingly disparaging MCU films. As the quote was publicized through various publications, it gained steam, forcing Nolan to defend himself by saying he would never stoop so low as to punch down on other films.

After the concluding chapter of his Dark Knight trilogy, Christopher Nolan steered himself away from directing another DC film. While Christopher Nolan declined to direct another superhero film, he helped reboot the Superman franchise with 2013’s Man of Steel. He received a “story by” credit on the film, where he also served as producer. Meanwhile, Zack Snyder went on to direct the movie.

Warner Bros. was always resolute that it did not want to emulate Marvel’s approach to establishing a connected universe with DC projects. However, according to a 2013 Guardian report, the studio did want to use Marvel’s post-credit baits to hook an audience into its next venture, which had become a signature of the MCU flick.

In a 2013 in-depth profile on Christopher Nolan, the Guardian claimed WB was trying to convince Man of Steel director Zack Snyder and producer Nolan to include an MCU-style post-credits scene in that movie. However, Nolan supposedly rejected the MCU-style post-credit scene, saying, “A real movie wouldn’t do that.”

The quote went viral, with many believing Nolan was seemingly disparaging the MCU film. Christopher Nolan was then forced to issue a clarification, saying the Guardian misquoted him.

Shortly after, Nolan released the following statement (Via Entertainment Weekly): “I would never say someone else’s film isn’t a real film.’ The quote is inaccurate.”

Guardian also provided a clarification in the footnote of the 2013 article. According to the outlet, Nolan told WB, “We shouldn’t be chasing other movies, but stay true to the tone of Man of Steel.”

Christopher Nolan has been vocal about his refusal to include post-credit baits in his movies. He believes a film should only have a solid beginning, middle, and end, allowing it to stand on its merit.

