Christopher Nolan is an accomplished filmmaker who has finally won the Oscar for his movie Oppenheimer. His movies always have some mind-bending concept, and the fans always anticipate his every project. However, once, people alleged that his movies lacked emotions. It might be a subjective matter, but Nolan reportedly once faced this accusation, and he gave it back to the critics in his style. Scroll below for the deets.

Besides being cinematic geniuses, Nolan’s movies are also massively successful at the box office. His Oppenheimer proved his prowess as a filmmaker once again, and this time, it took home all the awards, including the Oscar and Golden Globe. Nolan’s Inception, The Prestige, and Tenet keep the fans thinking about them for days, and they sometimes watch them on repeat to understand them correctly.

According to Cinemabland’s report, critics often accused Christopher Nolan of his movies being emotionless in nature. He once reflected on it in an interview with Playboy via Imgur. The Oppenheimer director compared his style of filmmaking with Rorschach tests. For the unversed, the Rorschach test is a projective psychological test in which subjects’ perceptions of inkblots are recorded and then analyzed using psychological interpretation, complex algorithms, or both.

Christopher Nolan said, “I try not to be obvious about it. That gives people a little more freedom to interpret the movies their way, bring what they want to it. I’ve had people write about my films as being emotionless, yet I have screened those same movies, and people have been in floods of tears at the end.”

He continued, “It’s an impossible contradiction for a filmmaker to resolve. In truth, it’s one of the things that is really exciting about filmmaking, though. I seem to be making films that serve as Rorschach tests.”

Besides the complicated subjects, Christopher Nolan also ensures that the music, cinematography, and everything else are perfect in his movies. Interstellar is considered one of his greatest movies, and according to reports, it was one of the most scientifically accurate movies ever. It explored the boundaries of space and time. Similarly, all his movies are done with great care and extensive research work.

