Cillian Murphy's New Film Blows Past Oppenheimer With Perfect Score On Rotten Tomatoes

Cillian Murphy’s new animated film, Kensuke’s Kingdom, has debuted with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. The Irish actor’s New Film eviscerated his Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer in ratings.

Before landing his first lead role in Danny Boyle’s post-apocalyptic thriller 28 Days Later, Cillian Murphy was just a young theater actor. However, after the success of 28 Days Later, he worked with some of the best filmmakers, including Christopher Nolan, who catapulted Murphy to supervillain stardom in “Batman Begins.”

Despite collaborating with Nolan on several critically acclaimed films, including Inception and Dunkirk, he landed his first leading role with the filmmaker in 2023’s Oppenheimer, which won several Oscars, including the Best Actor of the Year award for Murphy.

Oppenheimer was Murphy’s highest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes until his new movie toppled the war epic from the prime spot. Cillian Murphy’s new movie, Kensuke’s Kingdom, debuted with a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, beating Opennheimer’s debut of 96%.

Oppenheimer’s score came down a few points a year after its release, now standing at 93%.

The new animated film Kensuke’s Kingdom is based on the book by Michael Morpurgo. The film follows a boy who washes ashore on an island following a storm and then realizes that a man also on the island is helping him survive.

The film also features Paddington’s Sally Hawkins and Godzilla’s Ken Watanabe’s voice talents.

In their review, Film feeder praised the film, saying, “Kensuke’s Kingdom is a gorgeously animated display of visual storytelling that translates Michael Morpurgo’s original tale into an emotionally rich if sometimes narratively simplistic, experience for the whole family.”

In light of Cillian Murphy’s new film landing a perfect score, let’s take a look at his five high-ranking movies.

Kensuke’s Kingdom – 100% Oppenheimer – 93% A Quiet Place Part II – 91% The Wind That Shakes The Barley – 90% 28 Days Later – 87%

Note—we have skipped The Dark Knight (94%) and Dunkirk (92%) from the list as Cillian Murphy had a brief cameo in the films.

