The crime dramas available on Netflix are formed with certain elements that make them more intriguing and binge-worthy. Crime and investigation are two major elements in such a series, developing the integral attraction. It enlightens different aspects of human psychology, which makes the viewers delve deep into the series.

Apart from that, these crime dramas provide opportunities for the viewers to brainstorm certain problems without being detectives. Mind Hunter is one of the popular crime dramas on Netflix that portrays gripping content on human psychology.

Apart from these certain elements, these dramas boast strong character arcs and tight plots.

We have enlisted 5 popular crime dramas on Netflix below.

1. Breaking Bad

A cult classic in this genre, Breaking Bad was released in 2008 and it kept entertaining the audience for five years, releasing the final season in 2013. The concluding season came into two parts, which were released in 2012-13.

The plot is constructed based on the high school chemistry teacher Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston. Suffering from stage III cancer, Walter tries to provide financial security to his teenage son and wife during his last years of life.

To become successful in this mission, he begins manufacturing crystal meth composition and begins his drug trade. Another significant character in the series is Jesse Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul. His support for Mr. White to become a crime monster remains a significant part of the series.

This crime drama series has some elements of thriller and black comedy also. Honored with several awards including the Golden Globe Awards, Peabody Awards, and 16 Primetime Emmy Awards, the series is a masterpiece in American TV series history.

2. Money Heist

This world famous Spanish Series Money Heist was broadcast on Netflix in 2017. This five-season series kept the audience hooked with its extraordinary content. The final season was aired in 2021.

The story begins with the professor who collects some people, makes a plan to heist the Bank of Spain, and executes it with his team. Professor (Alvaro Morte) plays the central role in this series while Ursula Corbero, Itziar Ituno, Pedro Alonso, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, and Miguel Herran play significant supporting roles.

This thriller series contains actions, drama, plot twists, and breathtaking storylines, keeping the audiences flabbergasted.

Its story is woven around a daring Heist that throws unexpected challenges and the plot includes themes of loyalty and betrayal. Although it gained huge popularity, the ending did not land as expected

3. Narcos

In 2015, Netflix aired another classic crime thriller Drama Narcos, which concluded in 3 seasons and 1 spin-off series. This series showcased a drug cartel with thrill and action. Actors like Pedro Pascal, Boyd Holbrook, and Wagner Moura played crucial roles in this series.

Based on the real-life story of Pablo Escober, a drug mafia, this biographical drama sheds light on the Medellin Cartel as well. The story is linked with the cocaine trade, corruption, and disastrous consequences of violence.

The series has been nominated for Golden Globe Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, and more.

4. Ozark

Another Netflix crime drama, Ozark, was released in 2017. With four seasons, the series concluded its final season in 2022. Jason Bateman plays the lead role in the series while his other co-actors Julia Garner, Laura Linney, and Sofia Hublitz portray their top-notch acting skills.

The series is based on money laundering and financial corruption, building a gripping storyline for binge-watch. Along with the suspense and thrills, the series is filled with family drama and dark humor.

Marty Byrde, played by Jason Bateman, is a financial advisor and he falls into the clutches of a drug cartel while solving the issues with money laundering. Wendy, his wife, adds spice to the drama and they end up helping each other to keep the balance in the family.

The wonderful presentation and compelling storyline helped the series to win several awards. This crime drama series has won People’s Choice Awards and Critics Choice Awards. Besides these, it has been nominated for Golden Globe Awards and Primetime Emmy Awards.

5. Peaky Blinders

This engaging British crime drama series Peaky Blinders was aired in 2013. It has 6 seasons and the last one premiered in 2022. In this series, the actors Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Joe Cole, Sophie Rundle, Helen McCrory, and Sam Neill played the key roles.

Set in 1900, England, the show depicts the narrative of a criminal gang, led by Thomas Shelby. This crime drama is blended with historical settings in England, political elements, action, and suspenseful plots. Historically, it is linked with the post-World War 1 era and unveils some social events of that time.

Apart from these five masterpieces, you can check out other crime dramas like The Sinner, Unbelievable, etc.

