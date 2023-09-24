Bryan Cranston, famous for being a baddie in his award-winning series Breaking Bad, once channeled his inner mean guy persona and gave a savage response to a fan during a QnA with fans at the 2015 Comic-Con. Bryan literally dropped the mic as his answer sent a shock wave in the audience, which soon turned into a laugh riot. The clip soon went viral, leading to a mixed reaction from the Internet.

Bryan Cranston recently made a public appearance at the SAG-AFTRA rally in New York to lend his support to the writers. He tagged along with his Breaking Bad co-star Aaron Paul, where he claimed that they won’t let the studios take away their dignity.

Circling back to the mic-drop moment of Bryan Cranston, according to Ladbible, this happened when during the fan interaction, a boy from Albuquerque asked the actor how it was filming there and if there were any cool places because he grew up there. “My question is, because I grew up in Albuquerque, was there any cool places? Anything that you liked being there? Like, how was it? Because it’s my hometown. And so I want to know, how do you like it? Did you have fun there?,” asked the fan. To this, Bryan savagely replied, “Yeah, I’d go and visit your mother once in a while” while dropping the mic on the stage.

Take a look:

This led to a shocking response in the audience as the boy could not revert to Bryan Cranston’s brutal dig but could only manage to say, “That’s a little mean.”

Years later, Bryan Cranston finally addressed his brutal mic drop moment. In an interview, he said, “That’s just rotten. That was a rotten thing for me to say. In its time, in its place, in its context, it made sense.”

When asked if the fan did something earlier to piss him off, the on-screen Walter White shared, “No! It was a guy who was asking a sincere question, and I was just messing with him. Then, afterward, I gave him a hug and said, ‘Thanks for your question.’ He wasn’t offended by it.”

