Tom Felton, who played the iconic role of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, made an insane amount of money despite being present on the screen for a very less time. Yes, this might have gone unnoticed by many but Felton appeared for only 31 minutes and 45 seconds in total of the eight Harry Potter movies. Scroll down to know how much he got per minute.

The very first Harry Potter movie called Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was released in the year 2001, and the last one, titled Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 hit the theatres in 2011.

Speaking of Tom Felton minting money with Harry Potter movies, according to Ladbible, the actor was only 13 years old when he took on the role of Draco Malfoy. A young Felton raked in a massive $17 million for his role in all eight movies. As mentioned above, the actor only appeared in front of the camera for a mere 31 minutes, 45 seconds, which is less than Voldemort, who made it to the screen for 37 minutes and 15 seconds in eight movies. Hagrid played by actor Robbie Coltrane managed to mesmerize the audiences in 45 minutes and 45 seconds. If we calculate Tom Felton’s per-minute salary for Harry Potter movies- he walked away with $552819.47 per minute. Insane, isn’t it?

Harry Potter, i.e. Daniel Radcliffe, on the other hand, appeared on the screen for a total of 539 minutes. Emma Watson and Rupert Grint had a screen presence of 205 minutes and 211 minutes, respectively.

Tom Felton once revealed how he was not sensible with his money and almost spent it all until he hired an accountant. He said that splurged his hard-earned money on “’typical teenage stuff,” adding, “I bought a lot of rubbish things that kids buy: skateboards and clothes. And, as soon as I could, I wasted a lot of money on cars- BMWs mostly for myself and my family.”

Felton also shared, “My mum told me: ‘You have worked hard for it so get what you want, but beware, you will lose money on cars’. And she was right.”

