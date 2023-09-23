Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s split seems to be getting messier as the former has now responded to the allegations of his former star wife. The crooner is furious that she is making him the bad guy and using their kids to make him look like a horrible father. Joe Jonas recently filed for divorce and Sophie claimed that it was only through the media that she got to know about it. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Social media users were quick to react to Joe Jonas defending himself. Sophie Turner has apparently filed a lawsuit against Joe over not sending their two kids to England. Interestingly, Joe and Sophie were seen on a dinner outing with their kids days before the lawsuit.

According to The Daily Mail, Joe Jonas is livid over Sophie Turner’s disgusting move. A source spilled the beans on the latest situation saying, “’Joe is livid with the latest coming from Sophie, making him look like a horrible father. It is disgusting in his eyes what she has chosen to do.” The insider further revealed, “This is only going to be the start of stuff getting messier and messier and messier. Joe thought they were moving in a forward direction with the divorce and finding a way to co-parent but now it is just a nasty mess, and the latest lawsuit threw any type of positivity all off course.”

The source also shared, “With the divorce, Joe is also trying to steer his commitments with the Jonas Brothers tour and just get to the other side. Frustration is the emotion running through him right now and it doesn’t seem like that will be changing anytime soon.”

Sophie Turner has also sued Joe Jonas over withholding their kids’ passports and refusing to let them travel to see her. Shedding light on the same, another source said Joe is upset over his kids being dragged in the case also adding that Sophie’s outing with Taylor Swift was staged. “The kids are the victims,” said the tipster.

The next one commented, “No one has told him “no” or not given into his demands in decades,” as another chimed in, “He’s mad that she played his game?” And, one concluded, “She’s not buying his crap and taking the bait.”

“Sophie and Taylor are not close. Joe took Sophie to a show of Taylor’s, and it wasn’t even comped,” said the insider adding, “Again, he is who filed for divorce. Read between the lines. Joe wants to take the high road and have an amicable resolution.”

Social media users also reacted to Joe Jonas’ reaction. One user said, “It’s almost like this is the first time he’s had “consequences” to his “actions.” Another posted, “When controlling men like him are called out, they spiral and spew whatever nonsense is on the tip of their tongue.”

