Hollywood actress Sophie Turner led the headlines for weeks after announcing her divorce from her husband, Joe Jonas. They spent four years in their marital relationship and even have two daughters together. After receiving hatred and toxicity from the netizens, the actress has moved on in her life, and her recent spotting with Taylor Swift (who happens to be Joe’s ex-girlfriend) proved the same.

While the fans and paparazzi are going crazy to see Tay and Sophie together, we wonder whether they have become the new BFFs of the town or not. Well, scroll ahead to know more and read netizens’ reactions.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s separation wasn’t amicable, as mentioned in many reports. Joe made some alleged allegations against Sophie about partying and staying out all the time while he had to take care of their family and kids. Many came in support of Sophie and lashed out at Joe, while a few believed Jonas and slammed the Game of Thrones actress. From the looks of it, it seems after the split, Sophie has moved on and walking with Taylor Swift on the streets of New York city proved the same.

While Taylor Swift looked gorgeous in a red dress, which she paired with a long denim jacket, Sophie Turner flaunted her style statement in a charcoal grey halter-neck top and flared pants. Both looked stunning as they walked hand-in-hand chatting, leaving us gossiping about it. Check out the pictures and videos shared by ‘papculture’ on Instagram:

For the unversed, Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift once had a romantic relationship back in 2008. Netizens are going gaga to see Tay and Sophie together. One wrote, “The level of chaos and iconic-ness of this is so UNREAL (!) go.”

Another one penned, “Oh this is so messy fo sho 😮”

One of them commented, “Feels savage but also staged and petty? (Look carefully at the smirk?)Just move on Sofie, the internet is already with you.”

Well, what do you think? Is it staged or Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner truly became girlfriends over their same feelings towards Joe Jonas?

