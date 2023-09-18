Taylor Swift in her decorated career has had beef with a few A-listers like Diplo, Leonardo DiCaprio and the most famous being Kanye West. When the 2009 VMAs controversy happened, Taylor literally addressed the situation in every possible interview back in the day. However, she once got pissed off that she decided to cut short her radio interview while handing her phone to her publicist. Scroll down to know the details.

On the work front, Taylor Swift recently wrapped her The Eras Tour. The global pop star recently made a stunning appearance on the red carpet of the 2023 VMAs and made quite a statement in her gorgeous black outfit. On the personal front, she has now been linked with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce weeks after splitting with Matty Healy.

Speaking of Taylor Swift cutting short her radio interview, according to The Things, the singer disconnected herself way back in 2009 after a radio host repeatedly asked her questions surrounding Kanye West. Unfortunately, Taylor was in no mood to answer as she had reportedly done the same in her previous interviews. Taylor during the MJ Morning Show briefly addressed the VMAs controversy against her wishes. The host kept pressing the issue despite Taylor asking him to stop thrice. She ultimately lost her cool when he crossed the line, as her publicist then stepped in and stopped the interview mid-way.

Taylor Swift handed her phone to her publicist to cut short the interview. During her interaction, the Grammy-winning crooner asserted that she did not want to make the Kanye West issue bigger but the radio host did not give in.

According to the publication, the host told Taylor, “Let me give you some tips here, you’ve got ten or twelve radio stations lined up after me and they’re all going to want to talks about this Taylor.” The singer requested him to switch the topics before ultimately storming off the interview.

For the unversed, Kanye West infamously cut short Taylor’s Swift speech during the 2009 VMAs saying she did not deserve the award. Shedding light on the same, the crooner later said, “I realized he is so two-faced. That he wants to be nice to me behind the scenes, but then he wants to look cool, get up in front of everyone and talk sh*t. And I was so upset.”

For more Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

