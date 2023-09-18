Jennifer Lawrence is among the most talented actresses in Hollywood. With her hard work and brilliance, the actress has brought many characters to life in his career and taken home a lot of accolades for them. While her acting career is thriving, JLaw is also known for having many embarrassing incidents in her which she narrates in the funniest way. But, there was a time when she was able to foil a robbery at her home by pulling off her own character Katniss Everdeen from The Hunger Games.

JLaw has been in the industry for a while now as her breakthrough came with the 2010 film Winter’s Bone. Since then, she has proved her acting mettle by exploring various genres.

Among all the characters that Jennifer Lawrence has played, Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games trilogy was the one that received the most love. She played the role of a young woman, trying to feed her family by hunting illegally, with hard work and touched millions of hearts. Well, Katniss not only entertained the masses or feed her family, but also helped the actress foil a robbery at her own place.

Once, during an interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer Lawrence revealed how she became a real-life Katniss Everdeen when she heard she was being robbed. The Silver Linings Playbook star said, “One time I actually used it for defense. I pulled into my garage and I heard men in my house. And I was like, ‘I’m not letting them take my stuff. I had just gotten back from training, so I had the bow and arrows in the back of my car. I went to my car and I put this quiver on me and I had my bow and I loaded it and I’m walking up the stairs. And I look, and my patio doors were open, and there were guys working right there, and I was like, ‘Hey, how you doin’?’”

The Red Sparrow star further revealed that her friends were not all happy about the outcome. She added, “They were like ‘We’ve got to stage someone to break into your house and you can kill them!’ That would be the funniest news ever. Katniss Everdeen actually kills someone with a bow and arrow!”

