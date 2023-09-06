Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood, who is not only known for her versatile acting skills but also for her unapologetic behaviour, fun-loving and witty nature and bold personality. She once starred alongside Bradley Cooper in the film Joy, where the Wolverine fame played a supporting character. It was their fourth collaboration, and after working together for so long, the actress shared an embarrassing fact about Cooper.

JLaw has always been very open about her co-stars and often talked about them and revealed interesting and unknown facts about them. She had once called Bradley a ‘wet kisser’, but that’s not it. Jennifer, another time, talked about Cooper’s sweat patterns. Scroll ahead to read about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper have worked together in Silver Linings Playbook (2012), American Hustle (2013), and Serena (2014), along with Joy in 2015. During Silver Linings Playbook, JLaw and Cooper had to go through a lot of dance sessions, and while the actor sweat a lot, it was Jennifer who had noticed his pitt stains somewhere else rather bizarre.

While talking about it, Jennifer Lawrence shared in an interview with Kiss FM via Cosmopolitan, “When we were doing our dance lessons together, I’m pretty sure he sweats from his b*tt first.” She further claimed, “You know, you’ve got pit stains everywhere but like his b*tt would start sweating and I’m like, ‘Is your b*tt sweating before your armpits are sweating?'”

Well, the fun-loving nature of JLaw made her say it on a countrywide radio but not to Bradley Cooper, as she mentioned it would diminish their “s*xual chemistry.”

Earlier, in another interview, the Hunger Games actress had talked about Bradley and lauding the Wolverine actor, she said, “He’s respectful, not gross. Not one of those Hollywood guys who are like, ‘Oh, I can sleep with anybody I want.’ That helps. It means that when it comes to the romantic stuff, you don’t freak out.”

Well, that’s the chemistry between Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper. What do you think?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more throwback news and updates.

Must Read: James Gunn Planning To Reveal New Superman: Legacy Costume For David Corenswet Soon? Director Shares An Update “Not Even Slightly….”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News