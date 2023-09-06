The DC fans have been getting excited ever since James Gunn announced the new Superman movie called Superman: Legacy. The movie got more hype when the lead star cast of the film was announced. The comic fans appear to be getting greedy now as they eagerly wait for the official costume of the new Superman. James Gunn, who will be directing Superman: Legacy, responded to a fan’s query about the same. Scroll down to know the scoop.

For the unversed, actor David Corenswet was recently announced as the new Superman. He has taken over the role from Henry Cavill. Corenswet got a mixed response from the fans as many still see Cavill as the original Superman. Actress Rachel Brosnahan has been picked up for the role of Lois Lane.

Speaking of Superman’s costume, according to Screen Rant, James Gunn, who remains very active on social media platforms, decided to solve a query of a fan who was very eager to know when they will get to see the brand new costume from Superman: Legacy. When a fan on Instagram asked if the director could “post the Superman suit already,” to this, Gunn, unfortunately had a disappointing reply. Gunn giving a latest update said, “Not even slightly close to doing that.” Yes, bad news for the DC fans as they will have to wait a little longer until the official new Superman costume gets unveiled.

Take a look at James Gunn’s reply here:

Take notes James Gunn pic.twitter.com/YWldrgYZDC — kyle (@kylelindecke) September 5, 2023

James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy is scheduled for a 2025 release and therefore, this would be an ideal time to reveal David Corenswet’s Superman costume as it will play a key role in the movie’s marketing while appearing in promotional stills and trailers.

Superman: Legacy might have a 2025 release but the filming will only begin in 2024. Also, superhero movies have a tradition of revealing their new suits via set photos, which was also the case in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 again helmed by James Gunn.

There is also a possibility that Gunn could be holding back on the new suit reveal as still might have to finalize what will be Corenswet’s Superman: Legacy costume.

