Ethan Hawke Addresses His Switching Seats With Son To Talk To Rihanna Says "I've Been Caught By The Paparazzi Openly Flirting" Netizens Reacting To It Say "He Got His Chance & He Used It We're Proud Of You Bro"

Ethan Hawke is a renowned actor in Hollywood who at the moment is busy promoting the film Wildcat starring Maya Hawk and Liam Neeson; while doing so, Ethan addressed the viral moment when he switched seats with his son Levon to talk to Rihanna at a basketball game allegedly. His daughter was all sporty about it, as she did not shy away from poking fun at him when the topic came up. That moment went so viral that the actor faced the same question often in his interviews even earlier this year. Keep scrolling to find out his full comment and netizens’ reactions to it.

For the unversed, the incident took place in 2015 at an NBA game, and there were several pictures of the trio from the game where initially Levon was sitting next to the Fenty Beauty owner, and then Hawke swapped seats with his son, followed by one photo where his son covers his face with his hand while his father was busy talking to RiRi. Last year, Maya brought up that moment and that picture while wishing her dad on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Recently, in an interview with Variety, Ethan Hawke once again addressed the seat swap incident and jokingly admitted that he was flirty with Rihanna and said, “I’ve been caught by the paparazzi openly flirting with Rihanna.” His daughter Maya Hawke immediately corrected him and said, “Trying to”, and Ethan obliged, saying, “Trying to flirt,” adding, “So that’s been to the family shame, so you’re really touching a nerve.” But his daughter and the Stranger Things star said, “No, it’s family pride.”

The news shared on the social media platform X by Pop Base generated some great remarks from the netizens; some accepted what Ethan Hawke said since, come on, it’s Rihanna! Duh! There were also others who criticised his actions and called it a disgrace.

One of the users empathising with Hawke said, “He got his chance, and he used it. We’re proud of you bro”

Another said something similar and added, “I would’ve done the same thing”

Followed by one saying, “The boy said not today paparazzi”

Another added, “Ethan Hawke, you are a legend! You are a man of culture and taste. Rihanna is a goddess. I would have done the same thing.”

One of them criticising him said, “Dude is married! What an example to show your son!”

Another wrote, “The boy knows he has a shameless father”

Followed by, “Dude is pure vibes”, “i would literally sell my first born child to sit next to rihanna so like i get it”, and “that is weird”.

Check out the pictures and the reactions here:

Ethan Hawke on viral photos where he made his son switch seats so he could be next to Rihanna: “I’ve been caught by the paparazzi openly flirting with Rihanna” pic.twitter.com/MXF8bp1n1Z — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 5, 2023

Last year, while wishing Ethan Hawke on Father’s Day, Maya chose to share a tweet of the moment with Rihanna with the caption, “Happy Father’s Day specifically to Ethan Hawke making his son switch seats with him so he could get at Rihanna.” This year, after the Umbrella singer rocked the Super Bowl, Ethan once again shared viral pictures and wrote, “After Rihanna’s brilliant half time performance, I’m hoping my son can find it in his heart to forgive a Dad for taking his moment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ethan Hawke (@ethanhawke)

What are your thoughts on Ethan Hawke’s comment? Let us know about it, and for more Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

