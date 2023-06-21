It has been a few years since actress Maya Hawke entered showbiz and quickly made everyone a fan of herself. Much like her character in the Netflix series Stranger Things, Maya has often opened up about her personal life and what it was like to have two extremely famous actors, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, as her parents. Like any other teenager, her parents were also strict but she once managed to bunk therapy to lose her virginity only to later get a scolding from her father.

Maya made her acting debut with Stranger Things in 2017 as Robin Buckley. She later went on to star in a few TV shows and films, including Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Ladyworld and Little Women.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maya’s parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, met on the sets of the 1997 film Gattaca and tied the knot the following year. Apart from the 24-year-old actress, the former couple also shares a son, Levon Hawke. Coming back, Maya Hawke recently appeared on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen along with the Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston.

During the show, the actress was asked to describe the worst trouble she had ever been in as a teenager and her answer left everyone in splits. The actress said, “I lied. I said I was going to therapy and I really went to lose my virginity,” leaving the host and her co-guest in splits. Maya Hawke continued, “I can’t believe I just said that. My father was very upset.”

She further clarified that her father only knew that she skipped her therapy session and yelled at her asking about her whereabouts. Maya Hawke recalled, “He gave me a really hard time. He went, ‘Where were you? Where did you go? And I said, ‘How am I supposed to have secrets if I can’t tell lies?’” The reply left the host impressed who chimed in to mention that Ethan Hawke must have respected that. Maya agreed and added, “He was like, ‘F**k this kid!’ He was like, ‘Oh, that’s good.’”

Well, that was something when it comes to a father-daughter conversation. Let us know your thoughts about it in the space below.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Kristen Stewart Made Black Look Hotter Owing To Her Sultry Curves & Cleav*ge In A See-Through Lace Gown!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News