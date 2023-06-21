The concept of the multiverse has opened many doors for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and audiences seem to enjoy every bit of it. While the multiversal saga of the MCU has been getting mixed reviews, the recently released Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse has been heavily discussed on the internet. Not only did the movie show the life of animated web slingers in the form of Miles Morales, but it did also open the possibility of crossing the live-action characters from the animated universe.

Interestingly enough, the animated movie did show the characters from the live universe, like Ms Chen from Sony’s ongoing Venom series, Glover’s version of Prowler from Tom Holland’s MCU movie, and some others that were just teased in the movie. With all that, the superhero fandom is confused as they have been looking for an answer to why did Miles glitched while travelling the multiverse, whereas Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Weslingers did not.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To explain the situation, an Instagram account by the name of yannisnerdverse posted a theory which explains the glitching problem as it had an element of ‘magic’. The voiceover in the video revealed Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man travelled over the multiverse with the help of magic. In contrast, Miles had to travel with the help of technology. While magic is more natural in nature, technology is not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yanni (@yannisnerdverse)

Due to the same magic, Doctor Strange, Ameriza Chavaze, and all the MCU’s Spider-Man (s) including Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield were able to travel without the glitch. At the same point, Miles Morales had to take support of the wrist band/watch type gadget which helped him not to glitch in the multiverse.

As it has been announced that there are chances of the live action and animated characters might meet in the future, do you think it would be a great move by the Marvel studios to cross all the characters, including that of Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man into a single spiderverse?

Let us know what do you think about it and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Did You Know? Anne Hathaway Had To Kiss A Dozen Of Guys As A Part Of Screentest For ‘The Princess Diaries 2’ & Said, “I Love Kissing But…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News