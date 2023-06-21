Emilia Clarke is one of the most popular actresses in the West who rose to fame with her role of ‘Daenerys Targaryen’ in the series Game Of Thrones. The ‘Mother Of Dragons’ enjoys a massive fan following worldwide and never misses an opportunity to grab the headlines with her personal and professional life. In a recent interview, while promoting ‘Secret Invasion’, Emilia opened up on meeting Snoop Dogg in London and got excited while talking about the details of her meet-up with the rapper. Scroll below to watch the video.

The entire world is crazy about Clarke, and she’s crazy about Snoop, hehe. The actress didn’t hesitate to express her love for the rapper and rated the ‘surreal moment’ in the latest interview.

Talking to ETalk, Emilia Clarke was asked to rate her meeting with Snoop Dogg and the Game Of Thrones actress said, “10. 10 out of 10 out of 10 out of 10!” Clarke literally jumped from her seat with excitement and added, “My guys, Snoop Dogg is in the house with me he said he’s gonna protect my dragons.”

Emilia Clarke continued and added, “I was cooking up. I mean hell, they like I got high by proxy just being in his presence, and it was beautiful.”

In fact, the duo decided to do a movie together and talking about it, the GOT actress said, “He wants to do an acting thing with me. We came up with this idea, we’re going to do a movie together we’re going to take over the world. It was the greatest night of my life.”

Pop Crave shared the clip on their official Twitter handle; take a look at it below:

Emilia Clarke shares her excitement with @etalkCTV over meeting Snoop Dogg for the first time. pic.twitter.com/Cq9ZCh6EF8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 20, 2023

Haha, isn’t she the cutest!

Emilia Clarke also took to her Instagram account back in March and shared pictures with Snoop Dogg and a video where the rapper can be heard saying, “You’re an amazing actress, beautiful spirit. You’re so believable. I would protect your eggs any day.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @emilia_clarke

We would love to see Emilia Clarke and Snoop Dogg doing a movie together; we would literally manifest this!

