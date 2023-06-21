Dwayne Johnson is one of the rarest entertainers who have successfully established themselves in the movie industry after attaining superstardom in the pro-wrestling world. The pro-wrestler turned-actor is highly active on social media as he loves interacting with his fans but there’s one such instance where he hurt his followers, making him lose a bunch of them. Keep reading to know more!

On the work front, Dwayne was last seen in DC’s Black Adam in a full-fledged role. His recent cameo appearance in Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa-led Fast X shocked everyone. It officially confirmed that the long-running feud between him and Vin is finally over. In fact, Dwayne recently announced making his comeback in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Coming back to our throwback story, Dwayne Johnson once shared a post on Instagram after the American Tank Division unveiled a new tank, which was named after Dwayne. The actor was bowled over by this act, and in his post, he wrote, “I’m sending a salute of respect & gratitude to the Blackhawk Squadron… 1st Armored Division for the honor of naming their tank (the most advanced in the world) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Heavy duty, bad a*s, sexy AF and built to take care of business.”

This post by Dwayne Johnson garnered negative reactions to an extent as many of his followers thought the actor was supporting a ‘pro-war’ mindset. As a result, many of his Instagram followers unfollowed him.

One of Dwayne Johnson’s followers wrote, “The rest of the world thinks you are the terrorists. Invading country after country for the oil and the profit in the name of “fighting the evil.” Another user said, “He just showed his true colors.. I’m not following anyone who is pro-war.. we have enough psycho politicians on both sides for that one.”

Here’s the controversial post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

