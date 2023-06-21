Hollywood’s one of the A-listers, Vin Diesel, made it big in the industry with his hard work and dedication. After leaving the fields of WWE, Vin carved a niche of his own with film franchises like Fast & Furious. Apart from that, the actor is also known for voicing Groot in Marvel movies and had also garnered appreciation for his film xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which starred Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone. Since then, Deepika and Vin had often attracted the attention of the netizens with their on-screen as well as off-screen chemistry.

There were even rumours of them dating. However, now they are both happy in their separate lives, but today we have stumbled upon an old video that is resurfacing on the internet that looked like Diesel couldn’t stop flirting with DP. Scroll below to watch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As shared by one of Deepika Padukone’s fan pages on Instagram, Vin Diesel could be seen hugging and planting kisses on Deepika’s cheeks while wishing her ‘happy birthday’ on the red carpet. The actress then responded with ‘I love you’, and Vin further said that he’s a surprise planned for the lady. This old video that is going viral on social media kind of showed their off-screen chemistry.

Check out the clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DEEPIKA PADUKONE FANPAGE (@deepika.vibes)

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started to comment on it. One wrote, “I think he has a little bit crush on Deepu 😉”

Another one penned, “yes u know what’s the relationship 💀”

A few even called out Ranveer Singh (Deepika Padukone’s husband) and wrote, “Ranveer bhai dekhlo😂😂😂😂😂”. While another one commented, “Ranveer uh.”

One of the comments even read as, “angrez bahut buri tarah karte hai.”

Well, Vin Diesel has a crush on Deepika or not, we don’t know. But, a few days back, Vin took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of them along with a caption that can be read as, “Spirit lead me… Deepika Padukone was one of my favourite people to work with. She brought me to India and I loved it… looking forward to my return. All love, always.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: ‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr Detailed Traumatic Time In Prison When He Was Mocked & Spun Out Because He Showered With Underwear On Backwards: “Arguably The Most Dangerous Place I’ve Ever Been”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News