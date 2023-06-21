Over the decades, Tom Cruise has established himself as the leading and the most popular action force in the entertainment industry across the globe. Even at 60, the man is pulling off seemingly impossible stunts and fans are crazily waiting for his next biggie, Mission: Impossible 7. But keeping this action image aside, Tom has also proved his mettle as a true actor and below is one such instance.

Tom has been in the entertainment industry for over 4 decades now, and while he successfully owns the action genre, there’s a set of critics who slam him for not being a ‘complete’ actor. One such instance happened when the actor was roped in as Vampire in Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles. His casting was criticised by author Anne Rice, whose novel inspired the film.

Anne Rice reportedly bought eight pages in one of the leading trade papers to ‘advertise’ her criticism towards the Tom Cruise starrer. Interestingly, after watching the final version, Rice was left impressed by the actor’s performance and she even bought a 2-page ad in Daily Variety to praise Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles and Tom’s performance in it. As per Complex.com, the advertisement cost Rice $7,740.

Speaking about the box office performance, Tom Cruise’s Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicle was a huge commercial success. As per several reports, the budget of the film was around $60 million and it earned a whopping $223.66 million globally, as per Box Office Mojo.

Helmed by Neil Jordan, Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles was released in 1994 and also starred Brad Pitt, Stephen Rea, Kirsten Dunst and others.

