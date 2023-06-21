Jennifer Lopez has married four times and is currently enjoying life with her husband, Ben Affleck. She first tied the knot with Ojani Noa in 1997 and ended their relationship in 1998. She then got hitched to Chris Judd in 2001, and after calling it quits in 2003, she moved on with Marc Anthony and said ‘I Do’ to him in 2004.

While their marriage lasted for ten years, it was not easy for the actress. She once opened up about the time when she knew she could not continue their bond, and to know more about it, scroll on.

In her book, True Love, Jennifer Lopez revealed details about her relationship and how it was taking a toll on her mental health. She said that she was at the highest point of her career, and nobody would have guessed that her ‘relationship was falling apart’ and she was ‘terrified.’ “My heart was beating out of my chest, and I felt like I couldn’t breathe. I became consumed with fear and anxiety. What was happening to me? My mom, Guadalupe, who lives in New York and happened to be in town that week, came to the desert with me that day, and my dear manager, Benny Medina, was there too. As I found myself in a panic, I leaped from my chair and said, ‘Benny, something is happening! I feel like I’m going crazy,’” The Mother actress wrote in the book.

Jennifer Lopez finally took the leap of faith and confessed that she could not stay in the marriage with Marc Anthony any longer. She said, “We as human beings do this thing where we stuff down our feelings until they find a way to manifest themselves. We try to avoid them until there’s no more room and they come bubbling up like a pot of boiling-hot water that overflows. And when it does, it burns, and it’s scary. That’s what was happening to me. In a blur of fear and panic, I looked at Benny and my mother and blurted out the words: ‘I don’t think I can be with Marc anymore.’ Then I burst into tears.”

The actress continued that while she believed that Marc Anthony was the one for her, she finally accepted that they were not meant to be. “Marc was my guy, the one. The father of my children, the man I was going to grow old with. I believed that with all my heart. Until I finally realized, in the months leading up to that day in the desert, that it wasn’t meant to be. I wasn’t listening to my own inner voice, and now my body and soul were physically telling me that I could no longer be there. I couldn’t deny the truth anymore. I had to do something about it.”

Jennifer Lopez ended her marriage with Anthony in 2014 and married her old boyfriend, Ben Affleck in 2022.

