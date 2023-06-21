The chaos the now DCU, then DCEU located under Warner Bros’ umbrella is pretty intense. While the studio moves forward in shaping the new dawn with a new line up announced, they are also supposed to churn out the movies that are ready to release and belong to the old timeline. One of those is right now in the theatres and is not really performing as the bosses were expecting it to. Yes, we are indeed talking about The Flash, starring Ezra Miller and a village of actors making special appearances. Turns out a new report says the Miller led movie has turned out to be a big blow to WB, who has invested a lot this year by now.

If you are unware, when James Gunn and Peter Safran took the boss chairs at DCU, they had axed multiple planned projects but had to let the once already made release. This led to the release of Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, The Flash, and will also include Blue Beetle, and Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. But can you even guess the amount Warner Bros is investing in marketing these?

Well, while Shazam! Fury Of The Gods managed to have a decent run at the Box Office, The Flash, as per a new report, has turned out a massive dud that has not even collected half its production budget in the opening week. Warner Bros is standing on unsettling waters with the old DCEU movies, and below is all you need to know.

As per We Got This Covered, Warner Bros invested a staggering $200 Million in making The Flash. The over budget was also due to many delays and the pandemic that led to lockdowns. The movie was expected to open at $125 million domestically to cover the investment, but it didn’t even bring half the number. The report says that it now stand at $61.2 Million domestically. This is a massive shock for the studio.

The report also revealed that the studio has invested close to $1.2 Billion in the four aforementioned movies, in their marketing and production. While Shazam 2 and The Flash failed to create a dent, Blue Beetle’s fate cannot be guessed as of now. But Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2, is walking with a ton of controversies attached, and that can affect its Box Office run.

Let’s see what the future holds for Warner Bros and DCU. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

