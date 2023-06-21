Oppenheimer is one of the most talked about projects everyone has been discussing. As the movie is about to release in theatres, the director Christopher Nolan describes how audiences react to his upcoming film screenings. While the anticipated movie is based on the life and career of American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the movie chronicles the creation of the first atomic bomb during the Second World War.

The movie features a highly stellar cast featuring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and many other A-Listers of Hollywood. Not to forget, the movie will feature a real-life atomic bomb explosion just to give audiences a real-life experience of what the historic moment was like.

Talking about the early audience’s reaction, the director of Oppenheimer revealed a strong response from the audience. During a conversation with Wired, Christopher Nolan spoke about how the movie has inspired in terms of the audience’s relationship with the characters. “Some people leave the movie absolutely devastated. They can’t speak. I mean, there’s an element of fear that’s there in the history and there in the underpinnings,” said the filmmaker.

Adding more about the Cillian Murphy led Oppenheimer, director Christopher Nolan added, “But the love of the characters, the love of the relationships, is as strong as I’ve ever done.” As the movie already has an R rating and its exploration of a real person’s life, the film is already shaping up to be quite a departure from the director’s previous movies. Interestingly, it is the first film to earn an R-rating since Nolan’s 2002 Insomnia.

While the filmmaker says his movie is “literally the most dramatic moment in history,” it will seemingly dig into character like he never has. Exploring one man’s life under a microscope as it relates to one of the most dangerous creations in all of human history, the audience is pretty hyped for the movie.

With all that, let us know what do you think about the upcoming Christopher Nolan-directed Oppenheimer. For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

