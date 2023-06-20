Robert Downey Jr may be one of the top A-listers in Hollywood today, but once upon a time, the ‘Iron Man’ actor was known for his drug and alcohol abuse. The actor has been vocal about it, and now, his ex-girlfriend, actress Sarah Jessica Parker, has once more spoken up about it. For those who don’t know, the two began dating in 1984 but parted ways in 1991 due to Robert‘s issues with addiction.

In a recent chat, SJP got candid about their relationship and revealed what made her ‘embarrassed’ and ‘angry’ when they were dating. Read on to know it.

During a June 2023 interview with the New Yorker, Sarah Jessica Parker was again asked about her relationship with Robert Downey Jr. The ‘Sex And The City’ actress, while talking about it, stated that she did not do drugs and barely drank. She even added that she never felt it “necessary” to have a rebellious phase – of any kind. Elaborating further, the magazine noted her saying that RDJ‘s addiction made her feel like a parent to him when she was only 22 years old.

The magazine quoted Sarah Jessica Parker saying, “People around him would be dismissive of me, but I had given him stability and tried to create a steady heartbeat that allowed him to show up on time. That made me angry and embarrassed me.” Following this statement-making news, Robert Downey Jr‘s rep was asked for a comment, and they told the publication RDJ has “great respect” for her.

A few years ago, SJP – while in conversation with People – revealed what she learned from the relationship. She said it “taught me how I love. And what’s the difference between loving and taking care of people and what’s necessary, and what grown-ups should and shouldn’t do for one another.” In 2008, Robert Downey Jr had spoken to Parade about his addiction and SJP trying to help him. He said, “I liked to drink, and I had a drug problem, and that didn’t jibe with Sarah Jessica, because it is the furthest thing from what she is. She provided me a home and understanding. She tried to help me. She was so miffed when I didn’t get my act together.”

What are your thoughts about Sarah Jessica Parker’s statement about her and Robert Downey Jr’s relationship? Let us know in the comments.

