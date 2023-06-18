Bradley Cooper has been in showbiz for over two decades now and has explored a lot. From some raunchy s*x scenes to adventurous rides, Cooper has done it all. However, kissing actress Sarah Jessica Parker was not an easy task for him in the late 90s and the actor oce called it a nightmare. Read on to learn what happened.

Cooper began his acting journey with the popular sitcom Sex And The City with a guest role in 1999. The actor further went on to play more characters on TV and made his film debut with the 2001 movie Wet Hot American Summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Hangover star has reached many levels on screen when it comes to intimacy over the years. His female co-stars have also described how it was to be with him in movies, including Jennifer Lawrence’s confession of Bradley Cooper being a “wet kisser” during their 2013 flick Silver Linings Playbook. However, his description of kissing Sarah Jessica Parker was something nobody could have ever imagined, keeping the actress’ popularity in mind.

Once, during an interview with Metro, the actor opened up about his experience of kissing SJP’s character Carrie Bradshaw and revealed why it was a nightmare for him. Bradley Cooper said, “I did Sex And The City, and I was very nervous because I was driving a stick shift, a standard Porsche, and I thought I was going to bang Sarah Jessica Parker’s head against the dashboard. That was all I was thinking about.”

He continued, “And then right before we shot the scene, this guy came up, and I think he said, ‘SJP does no tongue. No tongue, man’. And I was like, ‘Who’s SJP?’ So she kisses me, then straddles me in the front of the car, and all I kept thinking about was keeping my tongue as far back in my mouth as possible. It was a nightmare.” However, Cooper did compliment Sarah Jessica Parker and admitted that the kiss became a disaster because of him and said, “But she wasn’t – she was great.”

For more Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Dwayne Johnson Blasted DJ Khaled’s Comment On How He Doesn’t Perform Oral S*x On His Wife As He Is The King: “I Take Great Pride In Mastering All Performances”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News