Eva Longoria believes Hollywood is “nowhere near equality” when it comes to directing. The ‘Desperate Housewives’ actress has stepped behind the camera for a feature film for the first time on ‘Flamin’ Hot’, but she thinks there are still too few opportunities available for women to follow in her footsteps.

Longoria told Britain’s Grazia magazine: “One in 10 directors are female. We’re nowhere near equality and it’s still challenging for women to get the opportunity to direct.” Before she took on the director’s job, Eva wanted to learn as much as possible about the art of making a film.

Eva Longoria said: “If I’m directing I want to know exactly what I’m doing. I feel my most confident when I’m educated, whether I’m on set or speaking to an audience about immigration or women’s rights. That makes me feel powerful.”

‘Flamin’ Hot’ is a Disney+ biopic of Richard Montanez, a janitor who invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in 1992 and Eva has promised viewers a “feelgood” experience.

Eva Longoria said: “It’s a billion-dollar brand today. His story is complex, interesting and inspirational; it’s a feelgood movie.”

The 48-year-old star – who has four-year-old son Santiago with husband Jose ‘Pepe’ Baston – will always be thankful for her close group of female friends, including best friend and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.

Eva Longoria said: “I don’t know what I’d do without my girls. It’s a sisterhood I lean on all the time.”

The Desparate Housewives actress previously explained that she could relate to the story of her new flick because it was about of how much she had been “underestimated” over the years.

In a behind-the-scenes featurette for ‘Entertainment Tonight’, Eva shared: “This story resonated with me because this story is my story. Not the desire to have more, but to be more. It’s not just being the underdog, or a rags-to-riches story. This is a story about when people underestimate you – not only as a person, but as a community.”

