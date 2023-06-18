The South Korean boy band BTS enjoys a huge fanbase, known as the BTS fan ARMY. With their music and quirky dance moves, the group has broken the language barrier and given the industry a new refreshing genre. Apart from the band, BTS’ members also focus on their individual careers and their brand value is unmatchable. So massive that the members can make anything out of stock in no time. Recently, BTS’ V did the same with an item. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Kim Taehyung, who goes by his professional name V, is among the most-followed K-Pop idols on social media. With his immense fame, the singer recently made the Guinness World Record for the fastest Instagram user to reach 60 million followers. He also broke the record for the fastest one to reach 1 million and 10 million followers after his IG debut in 2021.

With his popularity the singer is also responsible for the sale of several products so far. The Mute Boston Bag he designed for his fans sold out in no time despite being extremely expensive. On the other hand, a designer robe that the singer wore went out of stock immediately. His fans even did not miss out on buying an art palette brooch that he once pinned on his jacket. Among all, the most shocking item to sell out was a water bottle from a luxury brand that BTS’ V used.

Now, it is one of his sweaters from a local brand that has seen an enormous rise in sale. As per Koreaboo, on June 9, BTS’ V returned from a filming schedule in Madrid, Spain. For his airport look, the singer opted for a black and white knitted sweater and a multicoloured hat. He paired the two with smokey black jeans and multiple chains. Soon after his fans found out that he had worn a piece by a local brand named ICHiVAN, they rushed t its site to place orders. The sweater retails for 48,000 KRW (approx $37.60 or Rs 3078).

Para dar a sus clientes una visión realista de cuántos pedidos estaban en proceso, la cuenta de Instagram de ICHiVAN publicó una historia que mostraba montones de la misma camisa empacada y apilada, lista para ser enviada pic.twitter.com/rkP6Uf6Mmo — BTS V Spain Fanbase🇪🇸 CELINE BOY V 💚 KTH1 (@BTSVSpain) June 18, 2023

The brand also shared a picture of their packed sweaters, ready to ship, via their Instagram handle with over a thousand followers. Well, this is a perfect example of BTS’ V’s brand value. For the unversed, BTS also has RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook.

