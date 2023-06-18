The drama at the DCU camp refuses to fade and everything happening there is past many months has been making news at Godspeed. While things are now getting streamlined as James Gunn begins work on Superman: Legacy after axing Henry Cavill’s future as Clark Kent, it is Gal Gadot’s future as Wonder Woman that stands on unsettled waters. Turns out the actor is still optimistic and has only nice things to say about the same.

If you aren’t aware of the row, right when James Gunn and Peter Safran were about to take the boss chair at DCU, Patty Jenkins, who has shaped the solo Wonder Woman franchise, walked out of the studio and parted ways from Wonder Woman 3. The reason was creative differences and disagreements. This led to the news that Gal would never play Diana Prince without the filmmaker and that her time as the superhero had ended.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rumours kept going viral as Gal Gadot made a special cameo in The Flash (previously shot). The actor chose not to talk about it but it looks like she cannot escape the question. So when she got asked about her future as Wonder Woman in the DCU, she chose to answer it this time but sweetly dodged it. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per We Got This Covered, when asked about her future in the DCU as Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot said, “To me, starting and developing stories that I’m passionate about is an incredible thing. The fact that I don’t have to sit still at home and just wait for the next offer is something that makes me feel empowered. I enjoy doing it, it keeps me alive. I’m not only going to do my own projects, I’m going to work as an actress-for-hire still.”

Gal Gadot added, “But the fact that I can go ahead and tell the stories that I’m passionate about – from ideas that I conceived, or from ideas that I find fascinating from people that want to partner with us – it’s an incredible thing. It’s something that I’m so grateful for, and I am definitely going to continue that because it’s worth it. I’m very, very excited and humbly proud.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Dwayne Johnson Blasted DJ Khaled’s Comment On How He Doesn’t Perform Oral S*x On His Wife As He Is The King: “I Take Great Pride In Mastering All Performances”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News