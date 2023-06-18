Shia LaBeouf and Angelina Jolie are a few renowned names in the showbiz industry. While they both have been a part of the biggest movie franchise, they have not shared a screen together. However, there was a time when the actor looked after the possibility of making out with the actress as he confided that he’d often fall for his onscreen partners on set. Read on for more information!

The Transformers actor has worked closely with some of Hollywood’s biggest female stars, and it’s quite understandable that it is hard not to fall for pretty women. While things have been quite controversial for LaBeouf, he would not have missed dating some of those co-stars if given the opportunity.

During a conversation with Access, the Transformers actor shared about how kissing Angelina Jolie would be for him. He said, “I would lose my mind,” and also discussed the kiss’s drawbacks. “In the back of your head, you [would be] thinking, ‘She’s gonna kiss me right now and then go home with Brad Pitt! This is a lose-lose right now,’” Shia LaBeouf said while sharing that he would be having to think about Jolie’s ex-husband in this hypothetical scenario.

While the dream was just in the actors’ heads, Shia LaBeouf and Angelina Jolie never shared the screen together. Interestingly enough, the actor worked with Jolie’s ex-husband Brad Pitt in the 2014 film Fury. While LaBeouf has worked with many beautiful Hollywood actresses, he has also shot some memorable onscreen kisses throughout her career. However, kissing the Eternals actress might have been an experience too much even for the actor.

On the work side, Shia LaBeouf will be seen missing playing the titular archaeologist’s son, Mutt in the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Sharing about his absence, the director James Mangold has explained, saying, “I wanted to capture that wonderful energy between Indy and an intrepid female character.”

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

