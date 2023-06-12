One of the most talked about could in Hollywood, even over half a decade after their divorce, is Brad Pitt and his former wife, Angelina Jolie. The couple, even years after dating, marrying, and ultimately parting ways, refuse to fade from the headlines and continue to make them in huge numbers even today. While much has been spoken about their love life and their time in the marriage together, there is now a report from the past that talks about Jolie omitting Pitt’s close friends from their wedding guest list.

Brad and Angelina, popularly known as Brangelina, started dating soon after they appeared in Mr & Mrs Smith. The duo in 2014, decided to walk down the aisle and were busy preparing for the same. The D-day was meant to happen at the chapel of Château Miraval in the French village of Correns, the same place where a winery stands and is now a topic of legal battle between the couple.

What made news back in the day was one of the shortest guest list. Reportedly, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s wedding guest list had only 20 people, handpicked by the Eternals star. A report back in the day claimed that she omitted many of Brad’s close friends, and it included maverick filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and Jonah Hill. Below is all you need to know about the same.

As per Fandom Wire report, Angelina Jolie had avoided Quentin Tarantino and Jonah Hill from the wedding guest list because she thought they would hit the bar early and cause commotion. A source had said, “Angelina wants the whole affair to be very civilised and is concerned about the habits of some of Brad’s more raucous friends. She thinks that if Jonah and Quentin come, they’ll hit the bar early on and cause a commotion.”

Having worked in two films with Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt shared a very close bond with the filmmaker. As for Jonah, his friendship with the Bullet Train star needs no introduction. However, in 2016, both Brad and Angelina Jolie filed for divorce and parted ways. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

