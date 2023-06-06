Acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has been the subject of many controversies and one of them dates back to his 2003 interview wherein he defended Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski in a case of the latter r*ping a 13-year-old Samantha Gailey in 1977. An audio clip of Tarantino made noise for all the wrong reasons when the audio of the same interview resurfaced in 2018. Scroll down to read more.

Quentin Tarantino is best known for his movies like Pulp Fiction, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Django Unchained, and Inglorious Basterds, among others. The award-winning director has often landed in a soup for his controversial remarks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of his highly-controversial 2003 interview with DJ Howard Stern, as per the Reddit post, Quentin Tarantino dismissed the idea that it was a r*pe and that the 13-year-old wanted to have it. In the audio, Tarantino can be heard defending Roman Polanski saying, “He didn’t rape a 13-year-old. It was statutory r*pe … he had s*x with a minor. That’s not r*pe.” Tarantino continued, “To me, when you use the word r*pe, you’re talking about violence, throwing them down—it’s like one of the most violent crimes in the world. You can’t throw the word r*pe around. It’s like throwing the word “racist” around. It doesn’t apply to everything people use it for.”

Take a look:

For the unversed, Roman Polanski, in 1977, plead guilty to unlawful s*x with a minor after drugging and r*ping 13-year-old Samantha Gailey. He, at the time, served 42 days in prison before fleeing the US.

Quentin Tarantino, during the interview, suggested that the 13-year-old had consented to s*x with the director. Polanski had apparently invited her to pose for photographs for a magazine.

Defending him further, Tarantino stated, “No, that was not the case AT ALL. She wanted to have it and dated the guy and….by the way, we’re talking about America’s morals, not talking about the morals in Europe and everything.

The controversial interview with Quentin Tarantino came at the time when Uma Thurman in an interview revealed how she suffered permanent neck damage from a car crash on the set of Kill Bill. She had asked not to perform, but Tarantino insisted that she should shoot the scene herself.

For more such Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: BTS’ Jungkook’s Military Enlistment Is Around The Corner? K-Pop Star Sports A Shorter Hair Look After Revealing He Would Gradually Cut Them Short, ARMY Says, “His Hair Will Now Be A Painful Countdown”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News