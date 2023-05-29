The James Bond culture in the world of cinema has always had its one niche corner where it flourishes and is quite religiously built by the creators and followed by the audience. The Broccoli family, for as long as we can remember, have owned the rights of the IP and have taken all the major decisions for the franchise. Over the years, we have seen multiple leading stars playing the part until Daniel Craig stepped down, and they look for a new face. But did you know they cleverly stopped Quentin Tarantino from entering the 007 Arena?

Well, you are reading that right. Tarantino, over time with his movie, has become a brand, and there is an iconic status that the man walks around with and deservingly so. His knack for choosing stories and the mystery around which one he would choose is something the world looks up to. There was a like in the mid-90s right after Pulp Fiction, that he wanted to make a James Bond movie, but the world stopped him. Can you believe?

Yes, as per the latest conversation that Quentin Tarantino had with a portal, he wanted to make a James Bond movie, but the Broccolis smartly stopped him from doing so, and even the world didn’t want him to make it. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Deadline (via CBR), Quentin Tarantino had approached the James Bond creator Ian Fleming’s agency to make a movie with the iconic British spy, set in the 60s with a new actor, away from the ongoing franchise and not with any intent to begin another parallel timeline. This was the time when the novel Casino Royale wasn’t owned by the Broccoli family. But what happened later killed his dream.

Quentin Tarantino said, “It turned out that the Broccolis three years earlier figured out somebody was going to try to do what I did. And so what they did is they just made a blanket deal with the Fleming estate,” acquiring the film rights to all of Fleming’s James Bond works. “If anybody wants to make a movie out of it, they got to come to [the Broccolis].”

But what is more surprising is that many others as the years passed told him that they do not want him on a James Bond movie. “I was always told very flattering versions of like, ‘Look, we love Quentin, but we make a certain kind of movies, and unless we fck it up, we make a billion dollars every time we make that type of movie, OK? We don’t want him to do it. Doesn’t matter that it will still do good. It could fck up our billion-dollar thing’,” Quentin Tarantino said.

