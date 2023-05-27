After the departure of Daniel Craig as James Bond, the casting of the next secret agent has been a question for the pop culture world. Many names have been discussed to replace him. However, there was a time when the actor talked about reprising the role if ‘it would be only for the money’.

Many associates from the production of James Bond movies have commented upon the new actor taking on the role. Even old casting executives from the franchise made statements on how he does not want to cast a young actor. Some of the biggest names to be associated with the casting were Henry Cavill and Idris Elba. However

Advertisement

Advertisement

After playing the titular character of James Bond four times, Daniel Craig once said he has had enough. During a conversation with Time Out London, the actor said he would “rather slash my wrists” than reprise the role. He swore that he would not be coming back to play the secret agent after Spectre, but fortunately for us, he did, and it was just amazing.

When asked about his chances of playing Bond again, he said, “Now? I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists. No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.”

Daniel Craig jokingly admitted that only a heft cheque could bring him back. “At the moment, we’ve done it. I’m not in discussion with anybody about anything. If I did another Bond movie, it would only be for the money,” the actor added.

On playing the role for the first time and making his debut in Casino Royale, the actor was viewed by some as insufficiently debonair and arched-eyebrowed, even too blond. Provig all the negative critics wrong, his third outing in 2012’s Skyfall went on to become the highest-grossing Bond of all time.

Let us know what do you think about it and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Kristen Stewart Went “Let’s F*ck Me Up A Little Bit More” While Expressing Her Difficulties In S*x Scenes With Ryan Reynolds!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News