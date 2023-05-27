John Wick: Chapter 4, staying up to the hype, entertained the audience with its high-octane action and a stellar performance by Keanu Reeves, making the fans demand its sequel. The director, Chad Stahelski, has given a positive response after his dicey answer earlier this month, but once again, it has a catch and it comes after reports of Lionsgate reportedly confirming John Wick 5 and claiming that it’s in development, along with other spin-offs and projects.

Reeves increased the excitement in his fans after his latest comeback, and combined with Stahelski’s direction, it received the expected appreciation from the audience. Previously the director had said that he felt, in a way, they ended the series with the fourth film and completed the cycle. Let’s see what he has to say now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to Screen Rant about Keanu Reeves-led John Wick: Chapter 4’s digital release, Chad Stahelski opened up about returning for John 5. He said, “I’m massively in love with the characters and the world that we’ve built. I really love it. Do I want to try other things? Yes, but to be brutally honest with you, if I was smart enough and good enough to come up with a way to continue the story, I would. It just felt right to end where Keanu and I both just in our hearts and our souls, felt it was good to do what we did. To end it and put a good cap on this and feel satisfied and not go out on it down, but go out on a high. It felt right to end the series like that.”

Stahelski continued, “If there’s a way to do a five that we figured out. If there’s a way to do a Bowery King, if there’s a way to do and Akira or Tracker or Donnie Yen versions, that felt really right. I have no problem.I don’t think I’d ever be the guy, “Oh, no, I’ve already done that.” I would love to try to do something new because everyone’s a challenge. I’m not trying to do an episodic feature thing where they’re all the same.”

The director gave a comparatively affirmative answer giving hopes of a possible John Wick 5, and concluded by saying, “I would try to do different lighting, I would try to do different worlds. You keep trying. And I think I’d find great interest and satisfaction in that. I just haven’t thought of it yet. So to answer your question, yes. If something pops in and it works, yeah, I’d love to do it. If I could crack any of those stories that we mentioned, I’d love to.”

It would be interesting to see how the makers pan out John Wick 5 storyline, given that he dies in John Wick: Chapter 4, but for now, fans are keeping a weather eye on its spin-off Ballerina and for more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Quentin Tarantino Brutally Slams Netflix Movies While Calling Out Ryan Reynolds’ $50 Million Salary/Film: “He’s Making So Much Money, But Those Movies Don’t Exist…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News