One of the biggest and the most widely loved phenomenon so far in 2023 was John Wick: Chapter 4. The movie that starred the loved gentleman and a brutal assassin Keanu Reeves yet again was an instant crowd puller for everything that it offered. A long movie still so hooking was all about its elaborated action sequences and the heart in the right place. While it has not been long since we saw the action saga unfold, fans are already greedy for Chapter 5. Now what if we tell you it might not happen at all?

SPOILER ALERT! John Wick: Chapter 4 was a film that was shaped as a redemption ride for the man who was revenging his dead dog for years now. It was him trying to run away from the system he was immersing more in. The finale of this was got to be dead because it is not possible for him to be alive and be away from the High Table culture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So when Wick sat down broken but victorious on those stairs, the moment came in as a climax for not just the man but us, the fans, the audience. In this case the curiosity around John Wick: Chapter 5 became more eminent because everyone wants to know where does this go. Director Chad Stahelski has now revealed that there are chances it might not happen at all. Read on to know everything you should about this shocking update.

While it wasn’t long ago when John Wick director Chad Stahelski said that he needs a break but he will get back on Chapter 5. But now he has walked back from his words as per Screenrant, because this time he says that him and Keanu Reeves have ended it well with the fourth chapter and have nothing left to tell as of now. Which also means John Wick Chapter 5 is in danger.

“The real question you ask yourself is not, ‘Do I want it?’ Yes, I wouldn’t mind doing it. We just tried to knock it out of the park. We tried to put everything on the table, take nothing, and leave it all. Like, ‘F—k it, every idea. We’re not saving anything. We’re not trying to build. Just everything you got, leave it there.’ We feel we put everything we had into John Wick 4, and we feel we completed the cycle,” Chad Stahelski said.

Talking about the possibility of John Wick Chapter 5, the director added, “We feel like we ended it. So, we feel like, ‘You know, that was a great way to wrap up the previous three films and the fourth and deliver something satisfying and fun.’ Right now, if you put a gun in my head, you might as well shoot me. It’s very easy to be repetitive. The trick is how you be repetitive with individuality. How do you put your authorship or your agency into something that’s obviously been done three times before?”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: When Matthew McConaughey Got “Snooped” As Snoop Dogg Changed His Prop Weed To Real Marijuana, Here’s What Happened Next

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News