Superman: Legacy has been in the news since the time of its announcement and every fan is waiting with bated breath to find out Henry Cavill’s replacement. Finally, there has been some update on the same and a few names have come up as per reports.

James Gunn and Peter Safran maintained it that the new Clark Kent will be on the young side, i.e. in his twenties. The Pearl star David Corenswet is one of the frontrunners to play the last son of Krypton. Another two actors are there in the race, with David allegedly in competition for the role. The names of actresses who could be playing Lois Lane have also come up. It was played by Amy Adams opposite Cavill. Stay with us to find out about it in detail.

Cavill, in the role of the DC superhero, received immense love and appreciation from the audience. It will be a big shoe to fill, no matter which of these rumoured actors gets the role. However, depending on the storyline, and their grip over their craft, they will be able to present a new caped superhero.

The Hollywood Reporter gave out some interesting details on the casting of DC’s Superman: Legacy. The name of the actors who will replace Henry Cavill and take charge of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new world. Among them is David Corenswet, who was seen alongside Mia Goth in Pearl. As per THR’s source, he is one of the frontrunners to play the role of Superman. Previously the Euphoria star Jacob Elordi‘s name also came to be in the running for the DC superhero but as per the report, he never submitted himself for it. Two other names which have been making the rounds include British actors Tom Brittany from ITV’s Grantchester; and The Independent fame Andrew Richardson. But according to the report, these are two merely in the mix while David has a positive chance of making the final cut.

On the other hand, the report has also revealed the actresses who might end up playing the role of Lois Lane, the love interest of Clark Kent. It was previously played by Amy Adams opposite Henry Cavill. For Superman: Legacy, Emma Mackey of Sex Education fame is among the contenders. Followed by Phoebe Denver of the series Bridgerton and Scream VI star, Samara Weaving. These are not yet confirmed by the DC studio or the heads, James Gunn and Peter Saafran. These are names as a ‘chatroom list’ per THR.

However, Nicholas Hoult has been rumoured to be in talks with DC to play the role of Superman’s arch nemesis Lex Luthor.

Who do you think will be a better Superman in the DC film Superman: Legacy after someone like Henry Cavill? Or Lois Lane after Amy Adams? Let us know in the comments.

