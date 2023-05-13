When Matthew McConaughey Got "Snooped" As Snoop Dogg Changed His Prop Weed To Real Marijuana, Here's What Happened Next

Matthew McConaughey needs no introduction. The actor has entertained the masses for over three decades and has starred in various Oscar-winning movies. However, there is one shooting experience that the actor will never forget, thanks to Snoop Dogg.

McConaughey has been in showbiz for the past three decades. His breakthrough came with the 1993 film Dazed and Confused, and the actor has left everyone in awe of his acting mettle and performances over the years.

Apart from being an excellent actor, Matthew is also known for his humbleness in the industry. The actor is so humble toward his fans that rapper Snoop Dogg once swapped his fake roll to a one with weed for a scene.

Back in 2018, Matthew McConaughey appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and recalled his experience of being “snooped,” or in other words, getting accidentally high and being the prey of Snoop Dogg’s prank. The actor revealed the rapper played this prank on the sets of The Beach Bump and swapped his prop weed for original marijuana.

Recalling the incident, the Interstellar star said, “My snooping happened when it was a scene where I’m going to Snoop, I’ve got writers block, and Snoop has the magic weed, all right?” Matthew McConaughey continued, “But I go to Snoop and I go to the prop man and make sure I’ve got prop weed.”

The actor added, “Now, prop weed is not real weed. It’s like crushed oregano and stuff. So we get in the scene, it’s about a six-minute scene. We pass back and forth, and all of a sudden at the end, he goes, ‘Yo, Moondog – that’s my character – that ain’t prop weed. That’s Snoop weed.’ And I went, ‘Oh, you son of a gun.'” Matthew McConaughey added he had a lot of fun the next nine hours and did not use a single word of English. He said, “The next 9 hours were a lot of fun but I don’t think we used one word in the English language.”

