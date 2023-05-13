Taylor Swift makes all her fans’ dreams come true with her Eras Tour. The singer couldn’t do a concert when the pandemic happened and is currently headlining her sixth tour with Eras and has been sharing pictures on social media giving a glimpse of the same. Taylor has a lot of fans in Hollywood, including singer Sabrina Carpenter who was spotted attending her tour recently, and her video of crying on ‘Enchanted’ is going viral on social media with netizens reacting to it. Scroll below to watch the video.

Sabrina is quite a massive name in the entertainment industry and has over 29 million followers on Instagram. The 24-year-old is a huge fan of Taylor and has always been very vocal about it. Well, who doesn’t love Tay? Her old-school love songs keep us going and dreaming all day long, right? Hehe!

Pop Base took to their Twitter and shared Sabrina Carpenter’s Instagram story on the platform where she’s attending Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. Sabrina can be seen sobbing like a baby when Tay performs ‘Enchanted’, and well, that’s all of us really.

Take a look at the post here:

Sabrina Carpenter cries to Taylor Swift’s ‘Enchanted’ at the Eras Tour. pic.twitter.com/d0wFPbIIJh — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 13, 2023

Watching Taylor Swift perform is every Swiftie’s dream come true!

Reacting to Sabrina Carpenter’s teary-eyed video on Twitter, a user commented, “She’s so desperate for attention just like taydesperate.”

Another user commented, “a bit dramatic…”

A third commented, “Girl we know your career is over but this is too much to try to save it”

What are your thoughts on Sabrina Carpenter sobbing like a baby as Taylor Swift sings ‘Enchanted’ during her recent Eras tour performance? Tell us in the space below.

