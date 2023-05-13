Henry Cavill is the epitome of a good-looking man who opens unmeasurable thirst traps with one look. The man is making the fans go weak in the knees for years now, especially after he appeared as Superman in the DCEU with Man of Steel. Today we stumbled upon an old video of Cavill where he shares what he ‘honestly’ wants in his life. It has clearly made some very uninterested women interested in starting a family. The comment section is a riot. Stay with us to get the deets.

For the unversed, Cavill is reportedly in a relationship with Natalie Viscuso. They are allegedly dating for about over a year and a half. The actor enjoys a massive fan following but keeps his personal life away from the limelight mostly. This snippet of him sharing his dream to start a family is just heart melting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The old video has been shared on Instagram by a fan account, ‘henry_cavill_fansite’. In this old clip, the interviewer asked Henry Cavill, “What’s your biggest dream in life?” Cavill replies, “That’s a very good question,” before spilling his answer. In a very serious pose with his elbows on his knees, The Witcher star says, “My biggest dream in life is…” Pausing for a moment, and said, “Honestly? To start a family.” Like the woman in the background, we, too, can’t help but go ‘Aww’!

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by By Order of Kal (@henry_cavill_fansite)

Henry Cavill fans took no time to swarm the comment sections with thirst comments. Women are ready to start a family with the Superman actor. One of the users wrote, “I volunteer as tribute,” another user who apparently had no interest in marriage said, “Sooo I don’t want to get married or have kids but since he asked nicely…” Followed by comments like,

“so do i send a resume or enter a lottery? how does this work?”

“let’s start now henry”

“millions of women entered the chat”

“I’m here waiting for you so we can start that family you dream of. ❤️let’s go”

“I could fulfil that dream”

“our uterus’ are available”

“I can get a divorce as quickly as I can, you just have to wait for me baby”

For more such throwbacks stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Deadpool 3’s Hugh Jackman Questioned About Alleged Use Of Steroids As His Insane Transformation For Wolverine Continues: “You’ve Got Tons Of Kids Looking Up To You”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News