The Witcher series makers finally dropped shared a poster for the shows third season. The Netflix show starring Henry Cavill in the lead has been in the news because of Henry’s exit from it. As per the news, Liam Hemsworth would take up the mantle but to be honest, fans are not that excited about it. The show announcement met with some unexpected remarks from the fans, especially from Cavill fans, who are still not ready to say goodbye to his Geralt of Rivea. Scroll below to get all the deets.

For the unversed, the show is based on a fantasy book series and it first started streaming on the popular streaming service in 2019. Besides Henry, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey and others are seen in crucial roles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On April 24th, the official Twitter handle of the show The Witcher shared a picture of Henry Cavill, Freya Allen and Anya Chalotra as their characters, Geralt Ciri and Yennefer, embrace each other, giving out the perfect family picture vibe. They captioned the image, “Hold tight. ‘Til tomorrow.” This builds up to only one conclusion and that is the makers will most probably drop the much-awaited trailer of The Witcher Season 3.

Fans have been disappointed by Henry Cavill’s exit from The Witcher after season 3 and they made sure to express that through their tweets and comments after this major announcement. One of the fans wrote, “No one waits for it; you butchered it.”

Another straight away said, “Sad to know this will be the last good season”

Followed by “Henry’s goodbye: The Final Season”

“You chose hack writers over Henry.”

“The Witcher is probably one of the hardest IP’s to f*ck up, yet here we are.”

“Honestly not even interested in this series anymore.”

“Damn. The final season. They’re definitely not making a 4th with the Hemsworth nobody likes.”

“Nahhh no Henry as the Witcher no watching sorry was a nice ride but I’m out”

“No Henry no witcher”

See the post here:

And for more news on The Witcher Season 3 or Henry Cavill, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans Reveals ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Title Gave Him A Hard Time, Says “Nobody On The Street…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News